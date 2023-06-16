The 5.45 – Carers week wraps up in Tipperary

On Tipp FM’s Evening News, The 5.45:

All week Family Carers Ireland have been hosting events and raising awareness about the work that carers do.

Today is the final day and will see the Heart of Gold campaign come to Tipp.

This is the second year of their national fundraising event and there are locations across the county that you can collect your golden pin.

Sheila caught up with Dementia Nurse Specialist with Family Carers Ireland who is based here in Clonmel Mary Ryan about one trip they had on Thursday, as well as also hearing from Carers Support Manager and councillor Richie Molloy about the heart of gold campaign:

