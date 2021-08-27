40th anniversary of ‘Excalibur’ to be marked in Cahir

An outdoor screening of the John Boorman movie Excalibur will take place in Cahir this evening.

This is the 40th anniversary of the release of the film which included several scenes shot in and around Cahir Castle.

To mark Heritage Week and the last weekend of the summer holidays Cahir Social and Historical Society have organised the screening in the Inch Field beside the historic castle.

Chairman of the society PJ O’Meara said the movie was filmed over a three week period in the summer of 1980.

“There was a great buzz around town – more than any other film that was made before or since.”

“I can remember the knights in shining armour in the Doctors River in front of the castle and the siege of Cahir Castle. And the fires and the stunts and people falling from the battlements. It was a great time for the town.”

Admission is €5. Access to the site is from 8.30 with the film due to start at 9.30pm