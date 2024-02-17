Almost €36m allocated to Tipperary for road maintenance and improvement

Over €35 million has been allocated towards improving and maintaining roads in Tipperary

It’s part of national funding amounting to €658 million announced by the Government for local authorities across the country.

The bulk of Tipperary County Councils allocation of €35,772,945 will be used for Restoration Improvement works amounting to €17.7 million.

This year’s Discretionary Grant for the Premier comes to almost €4.8 million.

Local Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill says the funds will be put to good use:

“This investment will be used on road repair, bridge rehabilitation, road safety measures, community engagement, drainage improvements and climate change adaptation.

“Maintaining and improving our road network is crucial to sustaining and developing our local economies across rural Ireland. It’s essential that we have good and proper road infrastructure to allow capital investment in rural areas.”

€3m has been earmarked for ongoing works on the Borrisoleigh to Nenagh road at Latteragh on the R498

In excess of €930,000 has been allocated for climate change adaptation and resilience works.

Over €900,000 will be spent on Bridge Rehabilitation works across the county including €160,000 at Cumask Bridge near Dundrum.

Safety improvement works on the R698 at The Ragg will account for €150,000.