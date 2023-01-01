35% increase on theft related offences in Premier in 2022

There has been a 35% increase in the number theft related offences in Tipp up to December.

Recent figures show that the number of robberies, burglaries and other theft incidents in the county has risen to 1,457 from 1,079 this time last year.

These offences relate to all property crime.

The largest jump was seen in Tipp Town of 63% with 194 offences in total.

This is followed by Thurles up 46% and Nenagh rising by 36%.

Despite seeing only a 29% increase in the year to date, Clonmel still has the highest level if property crime at 480 cases.

Meanwhile, Cahir saw both the smallest rise, at 8%, as well as the lowest level of offences in the county at 160.

Chief superintendent Colm O’Sullivan says this rise while it may seem alarming is just returning to 2018, pre pandemic levels, with the county having recorded lower figures in the past few years due to restrictions.

Members of the Joint Policing Committee called for a further breakdown of these figures to show which burglaries included a home invasion where people were present in the home.