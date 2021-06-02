35 Covid cases in north Tipp in last fortnight as Limerick bears brunt in midwest

Limerick is continuing to bear the brunt of Covid-19 infections in the midwest.

Figures from Public Health Mid-West show there were 50 new infections detected in Limerick yesterday, with five in Clare, and less than five in north Tipperary.

The daily figure in Limerick alone surpasses the total number of cases in north Tipperary since May 16th – which stands at 35.

This evening, a further 407 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

There are 93 people in hospital with the virus, including 34 in intensive care.