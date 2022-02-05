33 extra beds coming to Tipperary University Hospital in 2022

33 extra beds will be made available for Tipperary University Hospital this year.

That’s after confirmation this morning that the redevelopment of St. Michael’s in Clonmel will be included in the HSE’s capital investment plans for 2022.

The news of the 7 million euro capital investment comes as 14 people are on trolleys at TUH this morning.

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill says this will be a game changer for Tipperary University Hospital:

“I rang the management in the Hospital and they are absolutely over the moon.

“The manager and administrator of the Hospital was telling me this morning that she has 14 people on trolleys in Tipperary University Hospital.

“These extra 33 beds should alleviate the trolley issue in Clonmel.

“It’s absolutely brilliant news and I’m delighted that the Taoiseach has delivered on the promise he made when he opened the modular unit.

“This extra 33 beds in St. Michael’s, which will be connected to the main hospital through a corridor, is going to be a major game changer for Tipperary University Hospital.”