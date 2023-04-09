Over 300 Ukrainian children enrolled in Tipperary schools

There are currently 335 Ukrainian children enrolled in Tipperary schools.

The Department of Education has confirmed that as of the 31st of March, 15,282 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in schools across Ireland almost 10,000 (9,877) in primary schools while 5,405 have enrolled in post-primary schools.

Locally, there are 205 students in the county’s primary schools, with 130 in secondary schools.

The enrolment rate of among Ukrainian children aged 5-18 in Ireland stands at 90%.

To assist with the transition of Ukrainian students into Irish schools Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) operate, hosted by the 16 regional ETBS including Tipp around staffed by local education support personnel.