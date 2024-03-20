Search underway for 17-year-old boy missing from Clonmel

An appeal has been issued for help finding a Tipperary teenager who’s been missing since the weekend.

17-year old Dylan Bullman was last seen in Clonmel on Monday evening 18th March, 2024.

He is described as being approximately 5 foot 9 inches in height with a slim build, brown eyes and dark brown hair.

When last seen, Dylan was wearing a grey tracksuit.

Anyone with information on Dylan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.