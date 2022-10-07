Over 11,000 people impacted by boil water notices in Tipp

Tipperary accounted for more than half the people affected by boil water notices in Ireland at the end of last month according to the Environmental Protection Agency

Three boil notices were in place in the Premier County on September 28th – covering those on the Glenary supply serving Clonmel, the Horse & Jockey Public Water Supply and the Poulavanogue supply in Clonmel.

They were among 25 boil water notices in place across the country at that time

In all 21,203 people were impacted with 11,308 of those in Tipperary.