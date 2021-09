The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat crew dealt with back-to-back call outs on the lake yesterday.

They were called to assist 7 people on board a 45 foot cruiser aground at Navigation Mark G on the Tipp shote shortly after 1.30pm

En-route to this vessel they were informed of a 30 foot cruiser with 3 people on board which had gone aground at Navigation Mark E off the Goat Road.

Both vessels were safely re-floated with the crews safe and well.