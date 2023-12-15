1 Person remains in Hospital following Tipp Bus Crash

Students from Roscrea involved in a bus crash yesterday have been receiving supports today.

Just one person remains in hospital following yesterdays bus crash in Co Kilkenny which led to 12 people being hospitalised.

It happened when the bus they were travelling in, hit a lorry at the Dinan Bridge on the Ballyragget to Kilkenny Road at half past nine yesterday morning.

The driver of the truck was air-lifted to hospital in Dublin where he is in a stable but serious condition today.

A Critical Incident Team convened at the school today and the Department of Education NEPS serivices wwas also available for anyone who needing psychological support.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, local Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick was at the scene and said it was a miracle that there were no fatalities

He said that but for the quick response from emergency services, it could have been a different situation he also said that someone was looking down on the students and teachers from Roscrea.