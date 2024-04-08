Tipp Today Podcast 08/04/24

On this morning’s show…
*Anger in Nenagh over the repurposing of a new nursing home
*Alternating mass times and even closing churches could be on the cards due to a lack of priests
*No skorts for camogie! A Tipperary board motion is voted down
*As Leo Varadkar officially steps down today, what will be his legacy
*Should private school pupils also benefit from free books?
*Should the media give more details of fatal road crashes?
*Kate Barry is our focus for this week’s Women in Business
*And we talk to this year’s Mr Personality!