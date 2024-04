This week we pop in to Fethard Town Park intermittently to hear how our Minor Footballers are getting on. We also hear from Minor hurling manager James Woodlock. Ger on camogie after Tipp qualified for the League Final. John Long on Nenagh Ormond’s league title. And Barry on TSDL, along with the March winner of the TippFM Sports Star of the Month announcement. We hope you like….