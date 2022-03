Tonight we announce the January and February winners of the TippFM Sports Star of the month in association with the Talbot Hotel in Clonmel. We hear from Colm Bonner and Ronan Maher after our defeat in Walsh Park. Analysis from Ken and JJ. Our footballers (male and female) both won at the weekend, analysis from Anthony Shelly and Paul Jenkins. Peake Villa’s last 16 win in the FAI Junior Cup also features. We hope you like..