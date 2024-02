Tonight we look back on a busy weekend of sport. We hear from the Tipp camp after our second NHL victory over Galway. Ken and JJ provide analysis. Peter Silke on a disappointing weekend for Tipperary teams in the AIL; while Barry and Muiris join us to reflect on a superb weekend for three Tipperary sides in the FAI Junior Cup. And we have an extended interview with Clonmel professional boxer Shauna O’Keeffe. We hope you like.