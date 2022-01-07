Across The Line – Friday January 7th, 2022

Tipp FM’s Friday evening sports show returns for 2022, with Shane Brophy looking ahead to a bumper weekend of GAA action:

– Interviews with Colm Bonnar and David Power ahead of the opening games for the Tipp Senior Hurlers and Footballers.

– Skeheenarinky Manager, James Lacey, on their Munster Junior Hurling Final.

– Drom-Inch Camogie Manager, Pat Ryan, on their 2021 Munster Semi-Final.

– And our weekly look at the greyhound action with Barry Drake. (Greyhound Racing Ireland)

Across The Line, with thanks to Thurles Credit Union.