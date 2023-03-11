Tipperary can secure a National Hurling League semi-final spot this evening.

The Premier welcome Waterford to Semple Stadium in their Division 1B clash at 7.15pm.

Both teams come into the game undefeated in this year’s league and will meet each other in the Munster championship at the same venue in May.





Former Tipperary midfielder Shane McGrath says both teams will have plenty of motivation:

“We haven’t beaten Waterford in three years, which would be five games, a couple of league games, couple of championship games since so that might be some motivation.

“From a Waterford point of view, I think they’ll go at this hard because I’ve seen them playing a couple times now and they haven’t been great to be tpotally honest and they’re getting to that stage where they need to find their championship team.”

We'll have live commentary of tonight's game here on Tipp FM from 7pm