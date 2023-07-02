Work underway to ensure applications are ready for Just Transition Fund in Thurles

Work is underway to ensure applications are ready for the Just Transition Fund in Thurles.

It was announced back in 2022 that the town along with Carrick-on-Suir and eight other areas would benefit from the EU funding aimed at addressing the economic transition following the end of commercial peat extraction and peat-fired power generation.

Kathleen Prendergast the economic development officer said applicants were in a good place, and they were also looking towards a new funder on the tourism side of Just Transition which would be opening in July.





She said the aim now is to collate a concrete piece of work to put forward, and after that they would focus on the Thurles SMEs and their inclusion.