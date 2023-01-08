Well-known Tipperary pub set for a revamp

An iconic Tipperary pub is set for a revamp.

A planning application has been lodged with the County Council for Chawkes Public House on the corner of William Street and Upper Gladstone Street in Clonmel.

Dublin Property Care Ltd is the company behind the proposals which would see a change of use of the premises from a public house to a restaurant, bar and takeaway.





A decision is due from the planning authority at the end of February.

The premises is well known across the country having been under the ownership of renowned publican Gerry and Anne Chawke for five decades until they closed in 2019.