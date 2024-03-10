Uisce Éireann working to restore water supply in Cashel

Uisce Éireann say they are working with Tipperary County Council to restore water supply in Cashel.

A burst water main has impacted customers in Cashel Town, Springmount, Golden and surrounding areas.

The utility says that crews have been dispatched to find and fix the repair and restore supply as soon as possible.





In the meantime, Uisce Éireann has arranged alternative water supplies in key locations including St. Patrick’s Hospital and Cashel Rugby Club.

A further update will be given on Monday morning.