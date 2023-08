501 people are waiting for beds in hospitals around the country this morning.

INMO figures show 358 are in emergency departments, while 143 are in wards.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding, with 97 patients on trolleys, down from 109 yesterday.





That’s followed by 64 at Cork University Hospital, and 53 at University Hospital Galway.

Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel has 13 patients without a bed today.