Two Tipperary women take part in tonight’s Miss Ireland final

The final of this year’s Miss Ireland takes place tonight with two Tipperary contestants taking part.

In all there are 29 finalists going before the judges at Killua Castle in Westmeath – they include Shannon Brennan from Skeheenarinky and Cashel’s Maeve Yee.

The girls have had a chance to bond in recent weeks with Maeve saying it was comforting to hear that many of them had also struggled with mental health issues particularly during Covid.





“You’d kind of have the assumption about a competition like this that they must all be so confident and so positive and just so happy and well.”

“To hear so many of us have struggled – especially through Covid – it settles you and it’s like here I thought I was struggling all alone on my own.”

“Obviously it’s not easy to hear because you don’t want to see people struggling but it is a bit of reassurance and you can relate to each other and bond over that and see the progression and see how far we’ve come since that.”