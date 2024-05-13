Two major projects in Tipperary Town have been allocated key funding

The refurbishment of both Dan Breen House and the Courthouse can progress after their inclusion under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund.

Local Councillor Mary Hanna Hourigan says she has been informed that significant funding has been approved by Minister Heather Humphreys.

“€8 million has been approved under the RRDF to deliver two major projects for Tipperary Town. The two are Dan Breen House where the local council met – that project along with the library beside it and the other project then is the Tipperary Town Courthouse and the Bridewell complex.

“I understand the total cost to get both of these across the line would be somewhere near €10 million and €8 million has now been found under the RRDF.”

Today’s announcement means a Youth & Further Education & Training Centre for Tipp Town has moved a step closer.

Designs have already been drawn up for the project at Dan Breen House with planning permission in place.

Councillor Hourigan is hopeful this will go to tender shortly.

“It’s really good news for Tipperary Town because we will see obviously the demolition of the old library and a new extension. There will be ten car parking spaces there, landscaping, a workshop and training access.

“In relation to Youth Work Ireland they are very tight for space in Bank Place where they are currently working out of and doing amazing work down there. They hope to have a 100 year lease and will rent some space then to Tipperary ETB.”

Councillor Hourigan also outlined the works planned for the Courthouse on Michael Street.

“The conservation and refurbishment of this will now take place and the Moorehaven Centre based in Tipperary Town are set to be the new custodians there when that will be complete.

“So its really good news and obviously helps tackle dereliction as well as providing really high quality buildings for two wonderful services which deserve high quality space.”