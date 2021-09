Corrib Oil has added two Tipperary filling stations to its Irish portfolio.

The Mayo-based business has completed the acquisition of the H2 Group’s 13 service station sites across the south and east of Ireland.

This includes the Texaco-Spar stations on the Birr Road in Roscrea and at John Street, Carrick-on-Suir.

Corrib Oil now has 54 sites across the country.