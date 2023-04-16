Two local dance academies win big at World Irish Dancing Championships

Two local dance academies brought home a bounty of trophies and medals from the World Irish Dancing Championships in Montreal, Canada.

Nenagh-based Flynn O’Kane Academy of Irish Dance saw major success with their dancers winning a total of four solo world champions, one team world title, 10 podium placers, 11 Globes, and 16 solo world medals.

Notable wins for Flynn O’Kane Academy students were Aoibhe Twomey, who was awarded the u17 title, and Lucie Pardy, who was crowned the u13 champ.





North Tipperary’s Callanan McLoone O’Meara Academy of Irish Dance also saw many victories, with dance students walking away with two world titles, three globes, five world medals, and four world recall medals.

Callanan McLoone O’Meara Academy saw first place in the boys U16 championships go to Aaron Delaney, and Keelan Chute took first prize in the U13 event.