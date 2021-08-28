Two important anniversaries linked to the town of Cahir to be marked this weekend

Two important anniversaries linked to the town of Cahir will be marked this weekend.

The 60th anniversary of the burial of Lieutenant Colonel William Butler Charteris of Cahir Park and the 100th anniversary of the reinterment of District Inspector Gilbert Norman Potter will both be remembered this weekend.

A gathering will take place at Kilcommon burial grounds on Sunday afternoon at 3.30 where a commemorative address will be given.





William Butler Charteris was the last of the Cahir Castle Butlers while Inspector Potter was a member of the Royal Irish Constabulary

In April 1921 he was captured and executed by the Irish Republican Army in reprisal for the British execution of Thomas Traynor, an Irish republican.

The Kilcommon graveyard and its predecessor the Old Church Street churchyard are currently being restored with a social media and online funding campaign launched.