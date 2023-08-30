Two boil water notices have been lifted in County Tipperary.

Uisce Éireann and Tipperary County Council have announced that the notices placed on the Dundrum Public Water Supply and Glenary Public Water Supply have been lifted with immediate effect.

This comes following the completion of remedial measures and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results.





Affected customers supplied by Dundrum Public Water Supply in the following areas can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth: Boherlahan, Goold’s Cross, Clonoulty, Barraderry and surrounding areas. Note Dundrum Village itself was not impacted as Dundrum Village is supplied from another scheme, the boundary is at the crossroads at the North East of the village; crossroads of the R505 and R661.

Affected customers supplied by Glenary Public Water Supply which includes parts of Clonmel Town centre and surrounding areas in the following areas can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth: Cashel Road, Cahir Road and Ring Road; and the Kilcomma/Finger Post areas in Co. Waterford.