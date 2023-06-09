Today saw long awaited opening of Regional Sports Hub in Clonmel

Leo Varadkar was the guest of honour for the long awaited opening of the Regional Sports Hub in Clonmel.

The multi-million Euro facility on the Frank Drohan by-pass, which includes a 400 metre IAAF standard athletic track, skatepark, and walking trail has been open to the public for the last few weeks but today marked the official launch.

Chief Executive of Tipperary County Council Joe McGrath was present this morning and has thanked the Government for their support and funding towards the amenity.





He told Tipp FM it is a very significant development for the broader region and in time hopefully an attraction both nationally and globally:

“I think the significance of this particular project is not just in terms of the additionality that it brings to the town but also I suppose the fact that it will be an attraction for people interested in athletics , in event, in taking part and participating in sports – it is going to bring people into the town there is no doubt about hat as it get noticed more and more.”