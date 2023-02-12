Tipp’s Roz Purcell praised for candid discussion of eating disorder on The Tommy Tiernan Show

Tipperary’s Roz Purcell has been applauded for her honesty and transparency on The Tommy Tiernan Show.

Last night, she appeared on the comedians’ chat show and candidly answered questions about her battle with disordered eating during her 20s.

She was praised for her response to Tommy’s question about eating disorder behaviors.





Many viewers flocked to Twitter to express their gratitude, admiration, and thanks for the Tipp woman’s diplomatic and considerate replies to what some saw as “very difficult” questions.

Roz Purcell has been outspoken about her journey in overcoming her eating disorder in the past, and she now uses her platform of half a million followers to document healthy and positive recipes, create hiking communities, as well as her own brand, The Hike Life, and showcase fashion styles.