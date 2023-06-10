Tipperary’s Roz Purcell named ambassador for Ireland’s only outdoor ethics programme

A Tipperary woman has been named as one of the ambassadors for Ireland’s only outdoor ethics programme.

Leave No Trace Ireland (LNT) promotes the responsible use of the outdoors and has launched its fourth national awareness campaign.

The aim this year is to urge people to enjoy our parks, countryside and beaches with care and respect which includes protecting wildlife and ecosystems.





This year, the #LoveThisPlace Campaign features Thurles presenter, broadcaster, content creator and founder of The Hike Life Roz Purcell as campaign ambassador.

She says she got involved as she is outside quite a lot as part of her hiking community and knows why it’s so important to look after the outdoors.

Roz feels everyone is responsible for taking care while they’re enjoying nature.

This year’s campaign will culminate in a day of environmental action on national Love This Place Day on Friday, July 28th, which coincides with World Nature Conservation Day.

Everything, is geared towards providing family entertainment from music to circus acts to bouncy castles and face painting; all these events have been approved by Tipperary county Council, and are hosted in a safe environment.