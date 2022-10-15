A Tipperary writer has been shortlisted for RTÉ’s short story competition.

Newport native, Rachel Hynes’ short story entiled ‘The Big House of Nora Toad’ will be broadcast and poscast in a season of new writing as part of Late Date on RTÉ Radio 1 weeknights at 11.20pm until October 20th.

More than 1,700 entries were received, with ten chosen to make the shortlist.





If successful, Rachel, who is a teacher in Thurles, is in with a chance to win one of the cash prizes ranging from €250 to €5,000.

The winners and runners-up will be announced at an RTÉ Radio 1 Arena Short Story Special live event on Friday, October 21st, at the Pavillion Theatre in Dublin.