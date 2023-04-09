The Tipperary Volunteers in Sport Award winner for 2022 has been revealed

A man who has dedicated over half a century to athletics has been named as the Tipperary Volunteers in Sport Award winner for 2022.

Niall O’Sullivan of Clonmel AC is a founding member of the club and an accomplished athlete in his running days.

Since then has held almost every role at the club and is a go to man for anything to do with athletics not just in Tipperary but also around Munster.





The Volunteers in Sport Awards – which are supported by the National Network of 29 Local Sports Partnerships – celebrate the contributions of the band of volunteers across the country who give their time to Irish sport and physical activity every year.