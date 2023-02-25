Tipperary senior football team named ahead of league game against Longford

The Tipperary senior football team has been named ahead of Sunday’s league game against Longford.
David Power has made four changes from the team that lost to Antrim last time out.
Willie Eviston, Colman Kennedy, Donough Leahy and Sean O’Connor all come in to start for the must win game in Pearse Park.
Throw-in is at 2pm on Sunday and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Treaty Electric, Sarsfield street, Clonmel.
The full match day squad:
- Michael O’Reilly – Clonmel Commercials
- Shane O’Connell (C) – Golden Kilfeacle
- Jimmy Feehan – Killenaule
- Willie Eviston – Loughmore Castleiney
- Emmett Moloney – Drom & Inch
- Kevin Fahey – Clonmel Commercials
- Colm O’Shaughnessy – Ardfinnan
- Paudie Feehan – Killenaule
- Jack Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials
- Paul Maher – Kilsheelan Kilcash
- Colman Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials
- Teddy Doyle – Ballina
- Mikey O’Shea – CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
- Donough Leahy – Arravale Rovers
- Sean O’Connor – Clonmel Commercials
- Kuba Beban – JK Brackens
- Luke Boland – Moyle Rovers
- Conor Cadell – JK Brackens
- Dean Carew – Upperchurch Drombane
- Cathal Deely – Clonmel Commercials
- Martin Kehoe – CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
- Liam McGrath – Loughmore Castleiney
- Tommy Maher – Loughmore Castleiney
- Riain Quigley – Moyle Rovers
- Mark Strokes – Kilsheelan Kilcash
- Mark Russell – Aherlow