Tipperary senior football team named ahead of league game against Longford

By
Paul Carroll
-

The Tipperary senior football team has been named ahead of Sunday’s league game against Longford.

David Power has made four changes from the team that lost to Antrim last time out.

Willie Eviston, Colman Kennedy, Donough Leahy and Sean O’Connor all come in to start for the must win game in Pearse Park.


Throw-in is at 2pm on Sunday and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Treaty Electric, Sarsfield street, Clonmel.

The full match day squad:

  1. Michael O’Reilly – Clonmel Commercials
  2. Shane O’Connell (C) – Golden Kilfeacle
  3. Jimmy Feehan – Killenaule
  4. Willie Eviston – Loughmore Castleiney
  5. Emmett Moloney – Drom & Inch
  6. Kevin Fahey – Clonmel Commercials
  7. Colm O’Shaughnessy – Ardfinnan
  8. Paudie Feehan – Killenaule
  9. Jack Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials
  10. Paul Maher – Kilsheelan Kilcash
  11. Colman Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials
  12. Teddy Doyle – Ballina
  13. Mikey O’Shea – CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
  14. Donough Leahy – Arravale Rovers
  15. Sean O’Connor – Clonmel Commercials
  16. Kuba Beban – JK Brackens
  17. Luke Boland – Moyle Rovers
  18. Conor Cadell – JK Brackens
  19. Dean Carew – Upperchurch Drombane
  20. Cathal Deely – Clonmel Commercials
  21. Martin Kehoe – CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
  22. Liam McGrath – Loughmore Castleiney
  23. Tommy Maher – Loughmore Castleiney
  24. Riain Quigley – Moyle Rovers
  25. Mark Strokes – Kilsheelan Kilcash
  26. Mark Russell – Aherlow