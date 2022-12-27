Tipperary Fire & Rescue are reiterating their regular “Test it Tuesday” mantra.

The emergency service always advises people to test their smoke alarm every Tuesday to ensure it is working properly.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Carol Kennedy says this is vital right through the year but over Christmas it’s probably more important than ever.





“There’s a lot of running around the house and doing jobs and things so its an important one not to forget.

“So that just means pressing that little red or white button that says ‘Test’ – press that, listen for the beep and once you’ve heard the beep you know that it’s in working and in proper order.”