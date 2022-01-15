Tipperary County Council aim to deliver 887 housing units in next five years

Tipperary County Council aim to deliver 887 housing units over the next five years, as part of the Housing for All initiative.

At a presentation to Tipperary County Council members, Senior Engineer for Housing, Jonathon Cooney said that there are 1,109 people in need of housing at the moment.

There are more than 3,000 on the housing list, but many of these are currently in houses or on transfer lists.





Their targets set out the delivery of 245 units this year, 215 next year, 238 in 2024, 246 in 2025 and 181 in 2026.

Covid also had an impact on housing, as construction was delayed on 85 units in 2021 due to the pandemic.