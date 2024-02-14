Tipperary County Council has adopted it’s first official Climate Action Plan.

Councillors have approved the plan which sets out how the local authority will reach the goal of being net-zero for greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The local authority has also reaffirmed its commitment to the EU Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy which ties in with bodies all across Europe.





CEO Joe MacGrath says this is a crucially important move because council’s operations are clearly being adversely affected by climate change already:

“It doesn’t seem to just rain anymore, it pours and it does so for a very long time and does impact on the quality of road surfaces.

“So we do see that and every aspect that we see on our television screens, impacts of flooding and severe weathers of various kinds so it is very important that at a local level that Tipperary County Council as an elected body and executive shows leadership in this area”