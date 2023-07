There was a drop in the number of new home completions in the second quarter of the year though Tipperary has bucked the national trend.

Nationally they were down 3.5 per cent on the same period in 2022, to just over 7,350.

According to the CSO figures there were 117 completions in the Premier County which is up 9 on the period from April to June last year.





75 of these were single houses, 35 were part of a scheme of houses and 7 were apartments.