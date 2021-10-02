‘Tipp Today’ wins award at IMRO Radio Awards

There was success for Tipp FM at last night’s IMRO Radio awards.

‘Tipp Today’ hosted by Fran Curry. won the award for the Current Affairs Programme – Local/Regional.

Tipp FM programme controller Stephen Keogh congratulated the Tipp Today team on their success:





“A massive congratulations to the Tipp Today team, I know so there’s so much hard work going into the show every day.

“It’s a real team effort as well with Fran at the helm and thanks to all the contributors who make the show so successful, too many to mention individually but so many real characters every week on the show.

“Finally, to the listeners, thank you, we couldn’t do the show without you, so many of your voices on air as well with Fran every day making it a huge part of the success of Tipp Today so well done to all.”