Tipperary has seen an over 100% increase in the number of new addresses registered last year.

The new figures from the GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report show that Tipp had an increase of 101% in the 12 months to December 2022.

By the end of the year, 435 new residential buildings were under construction in the county.





The report also found that Tipp had higher than normal residential vacancy rates, standing at 5.2%, compared to just 4% nationally.