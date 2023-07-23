Tipp museum maintains full accreditation under Heritage Council’s Museum Standards Program for Ireland

A Tipperary museum has maintained its full accreditation under the Heritage Council’s Museum Standards Program for Ireland.

The Tipperary Museum of Hidden History in Clonmel was one of 13 museums that were celebrated at a ceremony in Kilkenny Castle this week.

The Heritage Council’s Museum Standards Program for Ireland praised the Clonmel-based museum for its renovation of the main gallery as well as the visitor experience for the collections and local history.





The Tipperary Museum of Hidden History currently has the works of local artist and sculptor Eugene de Leastar on display.

This exhibition, entitled “Beatrice,” is running until September 9th.