It wasn’t to be for the Tipperary minor camogie team in the opening round of the ‘A’ championship.

John Ryan’s side took on Kilkenny this afternoon in Thomastown GAA.

Despite two goals from Lucy Purcell and Kate Ferncombe, Kilkenny had a strong finish, scoring 1–02 without reply from Tipperary and therefore claiming the victory.





The final score was 1-11 to 2-7.