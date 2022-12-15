Tipp man back from mercy mission in Ukraine

A Tipperary man has returned home from his latest mercy mission to Ukraine.

Andrew Laste from Clonmel has made a number of trips to the war torn country since the Russian invasion began earlier this year.

He has witnessed first-hand the devastation in many parts of Ukraine.





Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he outlined the purpose of his latest trip.

“So mainly it was humanitarian work – I was bringing advanced medical supplies. These wouldn’t be your normal paracetamols and things like that. I was bringing high end medicines there that would be needed to be given to either a front line Field Hospital or to a hospital that is taking care of soldiers or civilians who have been effected by the war – who have received war injuries for example.2

Andrew also spoke of what he witnessed at an orphanage in the Boyarka region.

“Kids who have been effected unfortunately by the war – lost their parents. These kids were taken from the Donbas region.

“The stories I heard from the people who were caring for these children – some of these children didn’t talk for weeks. They’ve witnessed the most horrible atrocities committed against their parents – some of these witnessed rape, torture and execution of their parents as well as being around missile strikes and artillery strikes.”