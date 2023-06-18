Tipp through to All-Ireland hurling quarter-final following yesterday’s historic win over Offaly

Tipperary are through to the All-Ireland hurling quarter-final following yesterday’s historic win over Offaly.

Liam Cahill’s men became the highest scoring team in All-Ireland championship history, scoring 7-38, with Offaly’s 3-18 also making it the highest scoring game ever.

A hattrick from Mark Kehoe, a brace from Jason Forde and goals from Seamus Callanan and John McGrath saw Tipp cruise to victory in Tullamore.





Speaking after the game, Tipperary manager Liam Cahill was pleased with the clinical finishing of his forwards:

“It’s good to see players sniffing out them chances and showing the composure to be able to take them when they do arise. That’s what we do; we’re not going to pat ourselves on the back for doing that. We go after that; we try to create and take chances, and we’ll continue to do that if we want to have any chance of being in the latter stages of the All-Ireland series.”Tipperary now prepare for Galway in next Saturday’s All-Ireland hurling quarter-final.

The venue and time for next Saturday’s game against Galway will be confirmed tomorrow.

Liam Cahill isn’t too concerned about where the game itself will be played but knows the threat Galway will pose:

“We’ll go wherever we’re told to go. We’re very aware of the task that lies ahead; Galway are a really, really good team, and that’s not just me trying to blow wind in their sails. Everyone knows the capabilities of this Galway team and the quality they have. You know, they were in the last four of the championship last year. We’re lucky enough to be in the final, so we’ll have to be ready. So, wherever it is, whenever it is, it will be irrelevent to us; we’ll have to be ready to turn up and perform.”