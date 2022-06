The Thurles Municipal District has elected a new Cathaoirleach.

Peggy Ryan was co-opted onto the council in December after her brother Peter chose to resign, and now despite being the newest member of Tipperary County Council has been elected as Cathaoirleach.

The Fine Gael councillor takes over from Fianna Fail’s Seamus Hanafin.





A new Leas Cathaoirleach for has also been elected for the area.

Fine Gael’s Noel Coonan, will take over from Cllr. Eddie Moran.