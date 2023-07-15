Thurles Gardaí investigating death of man in his late teens following incident on railway line

Gardaí in Thurles are investigating the sudden death of a man in his late teens following an incident on the railway line in Thurles.

The collision occurred this morning at approximately 7.30am.

Irish Rail says services were paused shortly after 8am but the lines have since been reopened, and a full schedule is expected to operate this afternoon.





The body of the deceased has been removed to the morgue in University Hospital Limerick, where a post mortem will take place in due course and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.