Three people from Tipperaray honoured at the Concern Volunteer Awards

Three people from Tipperary have been honoured at the Concern Volunteer Awards this year.

The Tipperary awardees were among the 31 people or groups honoured by their annual event, which celebrates the vital contribution made by the volunteers in Ireland.

These people have helped the world’s most vulnerable people in countries like Ukraine, Afghanistan, Syria and Ethiopia.





Thurles teacher Deirdre Lanigan was awarded for her work as an adjudicator with the all-island Concern school debates competition.

Cashel native Aidan O’Gormain also received a Volunteer Debates Award for his work as an adjudicator in the contest.

While, the chaplain of Rockwell College, Dr Aishling Mulherin, was given the Volunteer Fundraising Teacher Award.