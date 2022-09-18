A support meeting for bereaved parents will be held in Tipperary this week

A support meeting for bereaved parents will be held in North Tipp this week.

Anam Cara will host their Tipperary meeting in the Horse & Jockey Hotel in Thurles at 7:15pm Monday night, and registration isn’t required to attend.

The support group acknowledges that September represents a month of many milestones that children of bereaved parents will never get to mark.





Service Manager for Anam Cara, Sharon Vard, it’s important to understand that less obvious occasions like birthdays or Christmas can also be hugely triggering for parents.

For more information on the support services offer by Anam Cara, please call 085 2888 888, email [email protected] or see www.anamcara.ie.