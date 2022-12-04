More support for Children in Tipperary diagnosed with cancer

Children in Tipperary who have been diagnosed with cancer will soon have another layer of support available.

Four new Cancer Support Specialist roles will be created across the country by charities Cancer Fund for Children and the Katie Nugent Fund.

The new positions will provide social and emotional support to those diagnosed with childhood cancer and their families.





One of these will be based in Cork and will serve the Premier county.

The first specialist role was introduced in Children’s Health Ireland in Crumlin last April, but once these new roles are filled, children with cancer nationwide will benefit.