The Summer Festival at the Castle 2023 will continue this weekend in Cahir.

For the month of July, the Cahir Social & Historical Society has organized a variety of music to be performed at the Great Hall of Cahir Castle.

This weekend will see the Carole Nelson Trio bring jazz to the Great Hall with members Carole on piano, Cormac on bass, and Dominic on drums.





Next weekend will be the final weekend, with Gemma Hayes returning to the Hall to bring the festival to a conclusion.

Information on how to purchase tickets can be found here.