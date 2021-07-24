Special meeting of Clonmel Borough District held in tribute to late Martin Lonergan

In tribute to the late Martin Lonergan, Clonmel Borough District held a special meeting yesterday afternoon.

Martin had served as Mayor of Clonmel in 2014 and even after his departure from politics, he stayed heavily involved in community activities.

The meeting was attended by councillors and Oireachtas members from across the Premier county, including former ones.





Speaking after the special meeting, the current Mayor, Councillor Michael Murphy said that Martin was very well respected.

“Tributes reflected Martin’s clear likeability, his many attributes – a very kind and gentle individual, a great sense of humour, great wit.

“But, someone that could on occasion, as they say, hop the ball. Very politically astute, an outstanding public representative – committed and dedicated.”

Councillor Murphy also pointed out that Martin was integral to projects like the Clonmel Sports Hub, and Phase One of Kickham Barracks, which are now coming to fruition.

He concluded “Former councillor, former Mayor of Clonmel, the first Mayor of the Clonmel Borough District, Martin Lonergan, sadly missed, but never to be forgotten.”

Martin’s funeral is at 12 noon today in St Mary’s Church, Ballybacon and it is restricted to family only.

The mass will be live streamed on www.church-services.tv/ardfinnan.